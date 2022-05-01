Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson White House Correspondents' Dinner

In celebrity culture, a relationship isn't officially official until you walk your first red carpet together — and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have finally taken that step-forward. After coming dangerously close to a joint appearance on the step-and-repeat at The Kardashians premiere last month, the couple formally made their red carpet debut in style at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Adhering to the black-tie dress code, Kim wore a glitzy form-fitting gown covered in thousands of crystals. The stunning floor-length dress by Balenciaga was sleeveless and featured a high neckline given the conservative setting. Letting the gown shine all on its own, Kim accessorized with only a pair of massive diamond stud earrings, and wore dark tresses down in a wavy wet-look hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Pete, who attended the event as Kim's guest, put a sophisticated twist on his signature "scrumbro" style, wearing a traditional black suit with a skinny tie, nighttime sunglasses (he even reportedly kept them once inside), and in lieu of dress shoes, a pair of lace-up Vans.

Amongst the almost 3,000 guests, other notable attendees included President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, and the evening's host Trevor Noah. Kim was invited to the event – which celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media — on behalf of ABC, as she's become increasingly involved with politics over the past few years, advocating for prison reform during White House briefings and overturning a number of convictions. She passed the "baby bar" last year, and like Pete's tattoo says, his girl is a lawyer — well, almost.