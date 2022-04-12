Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look more loved up than ever as they enjoy ‘late nite snack’

Kim Kardashian enjoyed tender moment with boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram (kimkardashian / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look smitten in new pictures shared by the reality TV star online.

Kardashian, 41, uploaded two images of her and boyfriend Davidson, 28, sharing a tender moment while enjoying a meal out together.

In one snap, the Saturday Night Live star can be seen wrapping his arms around the SKIMS mogul and leaning tenderly into her cheek as she holds on to him.

Another sees them gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Kim Kardashian captioned the post ‘late nite snack' (kimkardashian / Instagram)

She captioned the post: “Late night snack”.

Judging by Kardashian’s distinctive silver outfit, the photos were taken after Davidson accompanied her to the premiere of her family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians in Hollywood last Thursday.

The couple were first linked last October when they were photographed holding hands at a themepark.

Kardashian finally confirmed their relationship last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian was declared legally single from rapper ex-husband Kanye West in March (AFP via Getty Images)

She and and the Stronger hit-maker, 44, share four children together.

Opening up about her romance with the comedian during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, she described herself as being “content”.

She said: “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.

“Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”