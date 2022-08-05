Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. After nine months of dating — and several iconic and controversial red carpet moments — the two have decided to go their separate ways. A source close to the couple confirmed the news to E! News on Friday.

Kim and Pete still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their long distance relationship and hectic schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The Saturday Night Live alumnus is currently filming Wizards! in Australia, and while the two have remained in communication (Kim even visited him Down Under), the space took a toll.

Another insider source added that Kim and ex-husband Kanye West have reached a cordial place in their relationship while co-parenting their four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. "The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," they said. "They are happily co-parenting."

The SKIMS founder and comedian started dating after connecting during her hosting gig on SNL back in October 2021. Kim officially confirmed the relationship in March 2022 the only way she knows how: an Instagram post in March 2022. They later made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in May just days before they broke the Internet at the Met Gala with a couple appearance and Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President." dress.