Kim Kardashian Pairs Her Black Bikini With an Unusual Accessory

Kim Kardashian is back with another steamy Instagram post featuring herself donning sleek, all-black swimwear in the pool.

The SKIMS founder paired her petite black string bikini with oversized shades and an unexpected accessory: leather driving gloves. However, eagle-eyed fans are directing their attention towards the fact that Kardashian is finally using her pool after admitting she's never been in it before in her 2020 interview with Architectural Digest.

"I've never used our pool, actually," she said, leaving fans baffled at the waste of luxurious real estate. Therefore, one commented on her post, saying: "She finally used the pool, we love to see that." Another added: "Yo, is that the pool [you] never use?"

Peep Kardashian's images below.