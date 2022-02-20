Kim Kardashian Paired Her String Bikini with a Very Unexpected Pool Accessory

Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Gloves? In the pool? Kim Kardashian makes the case.

On Saturday, Kim, the queen of the sexy bikini photo, shared her latest poolside look on Instagram, and it included an accessory that's more appropriate for a snowy night out in New York than a swim in Los Angeles. But hey, who are we to judge? In the carousel of images uploaded to her grid, the KKW Beauty founder wore a tiny black string bikini with leather driving gloves that featured silver grommet detailing on the knuckles.

Her wet hair was worn down and slicked back, and despite it being nighttime, she put on a pair of over-the-top, galactic sunglasses. Kim aptly captioned the perplexing photos, "N I T E S W I M 🌒💧🌌."

This isn't the first time Kim has tried to make gloves work with her swimwear. Last month, the entrepreneur and trendsetter hit the beach in bikini bottoms and a matching rash guard with built-in motorcycle gloves. The look resembled the fully-covered Balenciaga outfits she's been wearing exclusively as of late, comprised of boot leggings and gloved bodysuits.

If anything, at least Kim is consistent.