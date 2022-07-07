Kim Kardashian Paired Her Floor-Length Hair With a Sheer, Fishnet Jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian Wearing Blonde Hair 2022 "Allure" Cover

Danielle Levitt/Allure

Kim Kardashian is leaving it all on the floor in her latest magazine shoot — literally and figuratively. In a recent interview with Allure, the reality star really opened up about cosmetic surgery, studying law, and being the underdog — all with floor-dusting hair.

In the spread, Kardashian wore a smattering of bodysuits (a go-to for Kimberly), avant-garde gowns, and ... hair. In the cover image itself, the shapewear guru wraps her arms around her knees as she sits on a block with extremely long braids that touch the floor. She's wearing a beige SKIMS one piece and nothing else.

In keeping with Kim's signature neutral aesthetic — seen in her product packaging, office spaces, private jet interior, and expansive Calabasas home — the businesswoman modeled a skintight tan fishnet jumpsuit by Alaïa with a sweetheart neckline and matching opera gloves. Her wavy, platinum hair reaches the floor (and then some) and is parted down the middle. Her deep brown eyes are complemented by a stark white graphic eyeliner look.

In another snap, the social media mogul is clad in what appears to be a turtleneck wrap shirt made out of her hair, and the locks on her head are worn pin-straight. Her glam is simple, save for rosy cheeks and some campy false eyelashes.

During the interview, Kim swore that she had never received any filler in her face (cheeks or lips) saying she's only ever gotten Botox. Instead, she's staying up late past her children's bedtime for boujee facials and laser treatments.

"I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet," she said. "It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments."

And though she puts effort into her appearance, the skincare founder doesn't believe that she is setting unobtainable body standards. "If I'm doing it, it's attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it's Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs. My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."