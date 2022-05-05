Kim Kardashian Is Overjoyed After Being Gifted a Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair — Watch!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG-aAajpoK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again ripleysbelieveitornot Verified • Original Audio Liked by andreaa.v and others ripleysbelieveitornot's profile picture ripleysbelieveitornot Verified During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.⁠ ⁠ The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.⁠ ⁠ Do you want an exclusive look inside Kim’s Met Gala dressing room? Check out the link in our bio!⁠ ∙⁠ ∙⁠ ∙⁠ #Ripleys #BION #RipleysBION #History #BelieveItorNot⁠ #MetGala #KimKardashian #MarilynMonroe #Americana #Fashion #MetGala2022 1d

Kim Kardashian was thrilled to receive an actual piece of history leading up to her iconic Met Gala appearance earlier this week.

Ahead of Monday's fashion event, the reality star, 41, was at Ripley's Believe It Or Not Headquarters, where she was gifted a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn Monroe's blonde hair.

Monroe was the direct inspiration for Kardashian's Met Gala look this year. The SKIMS founder wore the late film legend's timeless bejeweled gown from her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance in 1962.

In an Instagram clip posted by Ripley's, Kardashian is seen receiving the gift, which she exclaimed is "so cool" and "so special to me."

"Oh, my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s--- [to] channel her," she joked as she hugged the Ripley's staff present.

"Wow, this is sleeping with me every night," she also said before turning to boyfriend Pete Davidson and adding, "Sorry babe."

"The Ripley's team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look," the caption to the post in part read, in reference to the famous dress Kardashian wore to the New York event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Another of Ripley's posts celebrating Kardashian's attention-getting fashion statement detailed how "she became the only person besides Marilyn Monroe to ever wear the iconic 'Happy Birthday' dress owned by Ripley's Believe It or Not!"

"The multi-million-dollar dress has rarely been separated from its original dress form, let alone worn by anyone other than Monroe. Great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history," the caption alongside a photo of Kim in the dress read. "With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, and archivists, the garment's condition was top priority. Believe It or Not! no alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet.⁠"

A third post from the curio museum explained that "Ripley's acquired the historic gown back in 2016 at Julien's Auctions with a winning bid of $4.8 million dollars, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction.⁠"

Before Kardashian tried on the original Jean Louis-designed gown, which Monroe wore for her sultry "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" serenade to John F. Kennedy in New York City just months before her death in 1962, she tried on a replica for size that fit perfectly.

Then, the real thing was flown via private plane from Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida, to Kardashian's California home — and it didn't fit.

"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," she told Vogue of the experience. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

Enter her crash diet. (Kardashian said on the Met Gala red carpet that she lost 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into the gown.)

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she told Vogue of her strict workout routine. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

At the final fitting, the dress fit perfectly. "I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up," she said.

Then came Met Monday, and Kardashian only actually wore the original dress for a matter of minutes — just for the photos of her and her boyfriend on the iconic Met steps. She then changed back into the replica.