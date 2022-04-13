Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Kourtney and Travis Barker's Plans to Have a Baby

Tessa Petak
·1 min read
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Black Dresses amfAR New York Gala 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Black Dresses amfAR New York Gala 2019

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is holding out hope for more Kar-Jenner babies. During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is finally airing today, the reality star revealed that she thinks her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé (and sort-of husband) Travis Barker still have a shot at having children together.

"You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without — and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s — I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby," Kim told DeGeneres before adding that the couple will "share their whole story" on the new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner "Always Had a Feeling" That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Would End Up Together

"I think people will want to see how cute they are, and how much they make out," she teased about the couple's incessant PDA.

In a since-deleted, leaked teaser of the upcoming series, Kourtney revealed that she is going undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment in the hopes of conceiving with Barker. She opened up about it to her mother, Kris Jenner, saying, "It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

"I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through. The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she said. Experts have since disproven the notion that IVF triggers menopause, though it may mimic some symptoms.

