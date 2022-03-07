Kim Kardashian Offers a BTS Look at Her Balenciaga Tape Fit

Kim Kardashian's latest Balenciaga-branded yellow caution tape look has been the recent talk of Paris Fashion Week, and she finally revealed how she brought her unique look to life.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to post videos of her team wrapping the tape on her, starting from her boots and working upward. Under the tape, Kardashian was wearing a black bodysuit, which she had to cut to get out of.

"I kept my look from the Balenciaga show, and I literally had them cut it off me and I kept it so that it is still intact with the boots and the bag and everything ... For the archive," she said in one of the videos posted to her Insta Stories. Additionally, she showed off one of her favorite accessories. "Look what I got. I got the trash bag bag from the show. I am so excited," she said. "Oh my God, they put rolls of tape in here for me, so I can have extra. How cool is this?"

Check out a behind-the-scenes photo of her look above.