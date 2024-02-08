Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.: A Complete Dating Rumor Timeline

Getty

Have you heard that Kim Kardashian is maybe, probably, likely dating Odell Beckham Jr.?

Well, it looks like the 42-year-old reality star is back in her WAG era just in time for the Super Bowl, though the Baltimore Ravens were recently shut out of the big game by the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, things are looking up for the 31-year-old wide receiver, who was first linked to Kardashian in September 2023.

Although Kardashian dated SNL comedian Pete Davidson following her seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West, Kardashian used to have an affinity for athletes, including ex-husband Kris Humphries of NBA fame, as well as football players Reggie Bush and Miles Austin.

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that she and OBJ have actually been seeing each other for as long as a year and are considering going public.

If true, this might be a bit weird for Khloé Kardashian, who was briefly linked to the Ravens player in 2016. Here's a complete timeline of the Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. dating rumors in reverse chronological order.

February 7, 2024: Us Weekly reports that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are “getting serious” and “trying to figure out the next steps” of their relationship. One source tells the publication that “Odell’s personality is much more private” than his alleged partner, adding that he's “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

Another source tells Us Weekly that their next step might be going public with their relationship, which has "been blossoming longer than people thought—for like a year.”

However, sources tell a slightly different story to People. “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,” the source said, noting that they're “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.”

February 2, 2024: Kardashian and OBJ both attend Jay-Z's pre-Grammys party in West Hollywood, though they arrived separately, per TMZ.

November 6, 2023: Kardashian rolls up to OBJ's birthday party in New York City after attending the 2023 CFDA Awards, per TMZ and People.

September 19, 2023: People reports that Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Woods have split after nearly four years together. The former couple shares one son, Zydn, born in February 2022. That same day, People and TMZ report that Kardashian and Beckham are “hanging out.”

September 18, 2023: Woods shares a cryptic Instagram post, captioned, “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown.”

July 4, 2023: Kardashian and OBJ attend the same July 4 party.

Swipe to slide three and five of Michael Rubin's photo dump for Kardashian and OBJ:

November 6, 2022: Kardashian attends OBJ's 30th birthday bash as well, per TMZ.

August 5, 2022: Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating.

February 19, 2021: Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. They share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

May 31, 2016: "It’s really not that deep,” Khloé tweets amid OBJ dating rumors.

May 30, 2016: Khloé and OBJ are spotted getting cozy at Drake's Memorial Day party. A source tells TMZ that the pair were "definitely into each other" and "looked like a couple."

This post may be updated.

