Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Held Court with Famous Pals at Oscars Party: 'It Was Like Billionaires' Row'

A source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver had "lots of chemistry" at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Oscars weekend included a night out with some famous friends.

After the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were spotted exiting the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together, a source tells PEOPLE that "they didn't arrive together but were hanging out pretty much all night once he got there."

"Kris [Jenner] got there early and sat on a lounge section where there were a bunch of couches. She and Corey [Gamble] arrived before any other family members, and she was on her phone and clearly saving spots for when everyone else arrived. It was pretty iconic, just Kris sitting on her phone like that mom," the source says.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ; Neilson Barnard/amfAR/Getty (L-R) Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.

"Kendall [Jenner], Kylie [Jenner], and Kim came around 30 minutes to an hour later, and they all joined Kris in that section with some of their friends," the source continues. "Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were hanging with them, and Serena Williams. It was like billionaires' row."

The source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian also caught up with Lindsay Lohan, whom she greeted "with hugs and kisses."

Once Beckham Jr. joined Kardashian's group, the source says that "it was clear" they were "together."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kim Kardashian poses on the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

"There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together," the source says.

The reality star attended the event dressed in a custom white version of Balenciaga's CB Diamond dress paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and black Balenciaga Square Knife pumps.

A photo shared online by Sofía Vergara and re-shared by Sánchez showed Kardashian posing for a picture with the A-listers and her mom, Bezos, Lenny Kravitz, and Demi Lovato.

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair (L-R) Lenny Kravitz, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato

Back in September 2023, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. had made a connection and were "hanging out." Prior to Oscars weekend, the two were most recently seen together at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan with friends.

