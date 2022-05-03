Kim Kardashian Should Not Have Worn Marilyn Monroe Dress at Met Gala, Fashion Experts Say

Helen Holmes
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Cindy Ord / MG22 / Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Cindy Ord / MG22 / Getty

At Monday night’s Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala, Kim Kardashian (and paramour Pete Davidson) swooped onto the red carpet to deliver the most talked-about look of the night. Kardashian arrived in Marilyn Monroe’s original, infamous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, the skintight and nearly transparent gown she wore to serenade John F. Kennedy, her rumored lover, in 1962.

In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian explained she’d borrowed the dress from Ripleys Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, which itself had acquired the creation from Julien’s Auctions in 2016 for $4.8 million; the dress—originally sketched by Bob Mackie, then designed by Jean-Louis—is the most expensive ever sold at auction. In a press release, Ripley’s described the dress as “very heavy:” over 6,000 crystals adorn it, causing the garment to weigh in at around six pounds.

In the aftermath of the Gala, ire has started to brew forth amongst the fashion archivist community: several conservators of fragile garments, including the former Head Conservator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, have expressed outrage that Kardashian went so far as to pull the original gown out of storage and wear it, thereby potentially damaging the garment.

Kim Kardashian Wore Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala—and the Costume Drama Didn’t End There

“When I was the head of the Costume Institute’s conservation lab I had to swat off requests by people (including Anna Wintour) to have irreplaceable objects in the collection be worn by models and celebrities,” conservator Sarah Scaturro wrote in an Instagram caption.

A representative for the Met said the museum had no comment. The Daily Beast reached out to Scaturro, Condé Nast and Wintour for comment.

Scaturro’s criticism has been re-posted by Marjolein Koek, the conservator of textiles at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and Madelief Hohé, a fashion curator at the Kunstmuseum Den Haag in the Netherlands. (The Daily Beast reached out to Koek and Hohé for comment.)

“In my opinion, [Kim wearing the dress] was not a good idea," fashion historian Keren Ben-Horin told The Daily Beast. “It raises a lot of questions about ethics. Sarah raises very important points that this is one of a kind, historical garment that should not leave the museum. For conservators, there are a lot of things they consider even before they even take any action to restore the dress. Sometimes they might even leave sweat stains in, because it's part of the integrity of the dress.”

Scaturro said that because Kardashian’s request to wear Monroe’s gown was fulfilled, it’s likely that other “fancy powerful rich people” will now be inspired to pressure conservators to let them borrow “similarly irreplaceable” outfits.

After the Daily Beast reached out to Scaturro for comment, the conservator switched her Instagram account's settings to private.

“Wearing historic clothing damages it,” Scaturro continued in her caption. “Full stop. A 60 year old embellished silk dress is going to have problems, weak spots. And Kim is certainly putting on products, lotions, creams, perfumes, body make-up etc, all of which will further damage it.”

“Once a dress like that gets on the body, the body sweats, there is makeup,” Ben-Horin said. “You could see that when Kim Kardashian was going up the stairs, it was very hard for her to take big steps. The dress could have easily stained or ripped, and I think it was an unethical choice on their part to let the dress leave the museum.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Actress Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Bettmann</div>

Actress Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden.

Bettmann

“I haven’t seen the comments on Instagram that [Scaturro] wrote, but one of our missions is to educate and to bring different and wonderful exhibitions, people, places and things that really are intriguing to the world,” Amanda Joiner, Vice President of Licensing and Publishing at Ripley Entertainment, told The Daily Beast. “We felt that this was a way to bring something that's 60 years old and very iconic to a new generation.”

On Tuesday, the Daily Beast reached Joiner—who oversaw Kardashian’s Marilyn Met Gala project—by phone while she sat with the Monroe dress in a sprinter van in Manhattan alongside “a ton of security.”

After receiving Kardashian’s request to wear the dress a couple of months ago, “we had to make some decisions as far as whether or not we were willing to let Kim borrow the dress,” Joiner said. “We did two different fittings with her. The first one was in L.A. in April and then the second one later in April to see whether or not the dress would fit. The biggest challenge that we had is that we really wanted to make sure that we kept the integrity of the dress and the preservation, because it’s 60 years old, and we feel that it’s such an iconic piece of fashion, both from a historical perspective, but also from a pop culture perspective.”

No one other than Marilyn Monroe had ever worn the dress before, Joiner said, so allowing Kardashian to take the look for a spin required a great deal of preparation.

“We basically had many conversations with Kim and her team and put a lot of requirements in place with security and with the handling of the dress,” Joiner said. “The dress was never with Kim alone. It was always with a Ripley’s representative. We always ensured that at any time we felt that the dress was in danger of ripping or we felt uncomfortable about anything, we always had the ability to be able to say we not were going to continue with this.”

During one of Kardashian’s attempts to try on the dress, which Ripley’s usually stores in a dark, humidity and temperature-controlled vault, she discovered Monroe’s custom-made look didn’t fit. Determined to make it work, Kardashian crash-dieted, and claimed she dropped 16 pounds in 3 weeks.

Stringent measures to protect the dress, which couldn’t be altered, didn't stop there. On the night of the Gala, Kardashian was dressed by a gloved conservationist from Ripley’s, and she only wore the dress during her appearance on the red carpet before swiftly changing out of it. For the rest of the evening she wore a replica, and had three on hand in total in case she needed them.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” Kardashian told Vogue. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do. Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”

It’s common practice for celebrities to wear obscure archival couture garments or vintage gowns to red carpet events, but because Monroe’s dress is so undeniably famous, the stakes at the Met Gala were particularly high.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to US President John F. Kennedy in May 1962, is displayed in a glass enclosure at Julien's Auction House in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2016, ahead of its auction.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images</div>

The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to US President John F. Kennedy in May 1962, is displayed in a glass enclosure at Julien's Auction House in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2016, ahead of its auction.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

“The fabric’s very, very thin and the stones are personally hand-sewn onto the dress,” Joiner said. To transport the dress from Ripley's in Orlando to Calabasas for fittings, Joiner and her team flew on a private plane sent by Kardashian.

“When we transport the dress, the dress is always on its dress form,” Joiner said. (A dress form is essentially a torso-only mannequin without a head or limbs.) “The dress form is specifically fitted just for the dress, and the fabric that’s on the fitted form is specifically there to keep the archival quality. There’s archival paper put in the box as well, and then the box doesn’t even go under the cargo part. It goes in the plane with us.”

Next, Ripley’s will return the dress to the vault on Orlando until Memorial Day Weekend, when it’s scheduled to go on display at Ripley’s in Hollywood. Even with every possible precaution taken, the responsibility falls on Ripley’s to protect the dress, which Ben-Horin thinks they failed to do.

“Once a dress enters a museum collection, the same way you wouldn't let [Kardashian] leave with the Mona Lisa, I think it's the same thing,” Ben-Horin said. “We can’t expect people to understand conservation issues, but I think it’s the role of the museum itself to set up very clear guidelines and ethics codes around how pieces can leave the museum.”

In other words, even if Kardashian’s desire to respect the dress and its historical value is truly genuine, her vision should never have been permitted to come to life.

“All of us have a fantasy to wear something from a museum,” Ben-Horin said. “That’s what makes fashion exhibitions so successful. But you can’t, and it’s up to the museum to educate people about why they cannot do that.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?