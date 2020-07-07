Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps

Photo credit: Instagram/KimKardashian

While it's fair to say Kim Kardashian-West's quarantine probably hasn't looked very similar to ours, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been using this time to sort through some of her belongings.

Which is probably when she found these incredible throwback pictures of herself, showing off her wardrobe and shoe collection long before Instagram was even a thing.

The best thing about these snaps? They look like they were taken on a flash camera - exactly like the one Kim used to take selfies in that iconic KUWTK scene when Khloe was going to jail.

Sharing a selection of photos with her 178 million followers, Kim wrote:

"So I keep everything and have been organising my pics during quarantine and found all of my old fitting pics! So many good gems in here! Do you guys remember some of these looks? Or the sunburn I got in Mexico swipe to see."

In the photos, Kim can be seen stood in her hallway, trying on everything from a red maxi dress to a denim jacket and floral skirt combo. Do you think these would be Yeezy approved?

Fans were, of course, loving the throwbacks. "QUEEN," one person wrote, while another added, "This screams 2010s I love it." A third said, "Naturally beautiful 😍😍," and another wrote, "I so love vintage KK."

The throwback pics come as Kim Kardashian-West is reportedly about to become a billionaire. According to BBC, Coty is eyeing up a 20% stake in KKW Beauty, which will be worth $200m (£160m) - meaning they value her brand at $1bn (£800m) according to its terms. The deal is set to close later this year.

You go, Kim Coco.

