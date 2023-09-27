Kim Kardashian Looks Totally Unrecognizable With A Buzz Cut

STEFANO RELLANDINI - Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is the cover ofC R Fashion Book with a totally new look: a shaved head.

She was sporting some seriously retro brows.

Real or faux, one thing has been confirmed: Kim Kardashian really can wear any hairstyle.

I may be guilty of throwing the term "hair transformation" around a lot. Whether it be some subtle curtain bangs being cut in or a blonde color switch-up, we're here for them all. However, nothing has been quite as ground-breaking as this recent celeb hair transformation. Can someone please tell us if Mercury is in retrograde? Because we never thought we'd see the day when Kim Kardashian shaved off her legendary locks. We're shell-shocked.

Yep, believe it. The beauty mogul has been seen on the cover of C R Fashion Book with a totally new look: a shaved head. We have intrusive thoughts about picking up the clippers every time we have to get out of bed early to wash our hair or our hair gets tangled in knots, but Kim went and actually did it. Well, it certainly looks like she did:

Once we drew our eyes away from the shocking new pixie crop, we also noticed Kim was sporting some seriously retro brows. The 90s called, they want their pencil-thin brows back.

No matter how many times you look, we really wouldn't have ever thought this was Kim K if she hadn't been physically tagged in the post itself. Instagram tags don't lie, people.

We're going to speculate at this point that this must be some kind of wig/PhotoShop wizardry because surely Kim wouldn't have shaved her long locks off? It just doesn't seem very on-brand to us.

Real or faux, one thing has been confirmed: Kim Kardashian really can wear any hairstyle.

You Might Also Like