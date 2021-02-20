Kim Kardashian, 40, sizzles in lingerie snaps after divorce news

Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram with a series of sizzling lingerie snaps after news broke that the mum of four is divorcing husband Kanye West.

The news was broken by a Los Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman who confirmed the 40-year-old had filed divorce papers, and was confirmed by a representative for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on Friday.

Kim is sharing snaps after news broke the mum is divorcing Kanye West. Photo: Instagram/ kimkardashian

Now Kim is letting fans know its all business going forwards, taking to Instagram to show off some brand new pieces from her SKIMS shapewear range.

It may be a promotion for Kim's company, but that doesn't mean the snaps don't serve as a sizzling reminder of the reality star's ageless looks and enviable figure.

In one photo she dons a cropped singlet and ultra-high cut briefs both in a slate grey.

Her hair slicked into two plaits, Kim strikes a pose from the carpet of her luxury walk-in wardrobe as she snaps a video of her reflection in the mirror,

Kim rocked a grey leotard in this saucy snap that she shared to her Instagram stories. Photo: Instagram/ kimkardashian

In another, she dons a leotard in the same shade that cuts well above her hips, showing off her stunning legs and hourglass shape.

Apart from the snaps on her story, Kim has not personally commented on the news that her marriage has come to an end.

Rumours of unrest raged for months

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are calling it quits after months of unrest rumours. Photo: Getty Images

The filing follows months of rumours that the relationship between the two celebrities was on the rocks.

Back at the beginning of January, it was reported that Kimye, as they've come to be known as to fans, were in talks with lawyers.

“They are keeping it [the divorce] low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks,” an insider told Page Six.

It’s alleged the couple spent Christmas apart, with Kim posting photos online from her sister Kourtney’s house and Kanye reportedly flying to their Wyoming ranch.

Kanye reportedly spent Christmas alone at his Wyoming ranch while Kim and the kids celebrated with the Kardashian family. Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Indeed, social media-loving Kim hasn’t posted a photo of her husband to her Instagram page since November, when she paid tribute to the ten year anniversary of Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album.

Story continues

A rollercoaster 2020 for the Kardashian Wests

The news comes after a tumultuous 2020 for the high profile Hollywood couple.

Back in July, Kanye made headlines all over the world when he took to Twitter to unleash a series of startling claims.

Fans were left concerned when Kanye, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disease, claimed Kim was trying to have him ‘locked up’ after he said the pair had contemplated aborting Kim’s pregnancy with their eldest daughter North West.

He also Tweeted that he had been trying to divorce Kim, took a swipe at her past Playboy shoots and called her mother, Kris Jenner, Kris Jong-Un.

At the time, a source told TMZ Kim tried to reach out to her husband about his mental state, but he was "not receptive" and dismissed her suggestions she fly to their Wyoming ranch where he is staying to help him.

Later, she took to her Instagram account to break her silence on the matter, issuing a public statement on Kanye's mental health, in the wake of hurtful comments he made about her and their family.

Kim took to social media to address Kanye's very public episode. Photo: Getty Images

Kim revealed that she was “powerless” in helping her husband during his reported ‘bipolar episode’, until he himself wants to be helped, and called for “compassion and empathy” as they tried to “get through this”.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she wrote.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The Sun then reported that the couple had already been ‘living apart’ for months and been ‘at each other’s throats’ throughout lockdown,

“Since lockdown, they’ve had daily bust-ups over literally everything,” a source told the publication. “But mainly about the kids, their future, and the different directions they’re going in.”

“He’s very demanding and always obsessed with one of his schemes — she’s exhausted. They live totally separate lives now,” they said.

Sources claim the pair live seperate lives. Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kanye reportedly flew to Tahiti for Kim’s now infamous 40th birthday party in October where she was slammed for travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it’s claimed he refused to be in any photographs and left after just a day.

The couple married in 2014 in a show-stopping lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy.

They have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Additional reporting by Sarah Carty & AAP.

YOU MAY LIKE TO READ THESE: