Kim Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer, Mesh Bodysuit: 'This Completely Snatches'

Kim Kardashian Leaves Nothing to Imagination in SKIMS Mesh Bodysuit: 'This Completely Snatches'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is living her Catwoman fantasy.

The Kardashians star, 41, left little to the imagination as she modeled her favorite SKIMS piece Thursday on her Instagram Story — the sheer sculpt catsuit from the brand's power mesh collection.

"This completely snatches. I can't even begin to tell you. This is probably my favorite, favorite SKIMS piece. It's like a full snatch in a bodysuit," Kardashian raved in the video.

She showed off her signature Kardashian curves in the clip, complementing the number with a pair of black stiletto boots before layering on a Balenciaga faux fur jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

"If you feel like the sheerness, you can totally wear it with a coat over, because you definitely don't want to wear it this sheer," Kardashian added, noting the piece is good for "some sexy time or a cute date night."

Her new model moment comes a month after SKIMS introduced swimwear to its product line, which famously originated as shapewear.

"I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape," Kardashian told PEOPLE at the time of launch. "When I wear sheer garments, I used my shapewear to line things like jumpsuits and gowns."

Outside of the fashion world, Kardashian has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster in October 2021 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month at Saturday Night Live, when she made her hosting debut.

The Kardashians' premiere episode is now available to stream on Hulu.