Kim Kardashian gets mixed responses for posting bikini throwback of Kris Jenner after she gave birth

She shared the throwback to celebrate Mother's Day. (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian has received a mixed response on one of her most recent Instagram posts, after sharing a throwback bikini snap of her mum, Kris Jenner.

The post celebrates her mum as the “best mom [sic] in the entire world” in an early Mother’s Day tribute.

The 39-year-old ended the caption of the photo by saying: “And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!!”

This sparked some fans to comment on the 1980s throwback arguing that Kim Kardashian shouldn’t place so much emphasis on her mum being “thin” after giving birth.

The photo shows Jenner’s toned body, but there’s no clarification as to how long after giving birth to Rob Kardashian it was taken. Kim also shared it on Twitter.

Rob is now 33-years-old, so fans speculated that this photo was taken in the late 1980s.

Kim wrote: “Early Mother’s Day appreciation post for my mom! I found this pic and this is not long after having her 4th child!!!! MAJOR GOALS always in everything you do mom! I love you.”

“Being skinny isn’t goals, being a good person is.” One annoyed tweet read.

“Being skinny is not the goal.. being confident in your own skin after having babies is that my mum goal.”

Another made a point about the world’s preoccupation with why we measure how thin a woman is after giving birth as “goals”.

“Why do we base GOALS on how skinny a woman can get after birthing a human?” It read.

“Tell what you love about your mom. Is it her caring? Her understanding? Her boundless love for you? Nope, she got skinny and tan after four babies!! GOALS.” Another disgruntled Twitter user wrote.

Despite some negativity, there were a number of comments praising how good Kris Jenner looks and likening her to her daughters.

“Kris is and has always been a babe.” One fan wrote.

“Looks so much like Khloe here.” Another added.

One of the reasons Kim posted the photo was to share the gift she got her for Mother’s Day.

She managed to get hold of the camera used by photographer Alfred Garcia at Kris’ wedding to the Robert Kardashian in 1978. Robert died in 2003.

Although Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, they remained close until his death.

Kim created an album of unseen photographs for her mum, which she shared as part of the Instagram post.

“I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears.” She said.



