Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship: A Complete Timeline

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship dates all the way back to the early aughts, long before they started dating, got married, and had four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—together.

But their relationship has been changing in the face of the unraveling of their marriage. Let’s go back to the beginning and trace how we got here with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West:

2002–2003

Kardashian and West first meet around this time, when she had yet to become a household name. “I met him I think in 2002 or 2003,” Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, per Us Weekly. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was.”

2008

Kardashian and West appear together in a Star Wars–themed video in which she dressed as Princess Leia and he was a Storm Trooper. She shared some photos on her now defunct personal website, writing in 2015, “In honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens being released today, I wanted to share these old pics of Kanye and me from years ago! We worked together on a pilot for a show called Alligator Boots back in 2008, and I played Princess Leia.”

2011

Kardashian actually marries Kris Humphries on August 11 of this year, but they split a mere 72 days later. (They didn’t legally reach a divorce settlement until 2013.) But all roads led back to West.

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking and I just went a different direction,” she said during the KUWTK anniversary special. “I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down, and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner? Like, this is what real life is like—love and fun and real support.”

2013

Their first child, daughter North West, is born on June 15, 2013.

West proposes to Kardashian in October. The location? A huge, vacant baseball stadium. The method? A Jumbotron message that read, “Pleeease marry meee!!!” Also, a live orchestra, because of course!

2014

West and Kardashian tie the knot in a stunning Italian wedding.

2015

Their son, Saint, is born December 5, 2015.

2018

Their second daughter, Chicago, is born January 15, 2018.

2019

Baby Psalm is born May 10, 2019.

2020

West announces plans to run for president and gives a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19 during which he reveals personal information about Kardashian and their family. This reportedly leaves Kardashian “furious.”

Then West tweets and deletes a series of messages claiming that Kardashian is trying to “lock him up” and that he’s actually been trying to divorce her. Conversations about West’s mental health swarm as this unfolds.

Kardashian West breaks her silence on the situation on July 22, posting a series of Instagram Stories that discuss West’s bipolar disorder and the need for people and the media to show compassion and empathy.

2021

February 2021: New reports emerge that the couple is inching toward divorce. On February 19, TMZ broke the news that Kardashian had filed for divorce.

June 2021: A few months later Kardashian opens up about her reasons for ending the marriage in the two-part series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In part one, which aired on June 4, she cries to her sisters, saying, “He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that…. I feel like a fucking failure that it’s, like, a third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Then, in the second part of the finale, which aired on June 10, she opens up to her mom. “I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I ever thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” she tells Kris Jenner, per Us Weekly. “Like, I do—obviously my kids and everything—but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’”

Ultimately, she wanted something more intimate with her partner than a series of grand gestures. “After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she continued. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

In fact, it was her sister’s relationship that opened her eyes during the pandemic. “Like, every single day Khloé and Tristan and I would work out at 6 a.m., the three of us, and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine and I was so envious of that,” Kardashian said. “I was like, ‘Wow, it’s, like, the little things I don’t have.’ I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you can possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that—I know that and I’m grateful for those experiences—but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

On Kanye’s 44th birthday, June 8, Kardashian posted a picture to Instagram of herself, West, and three of their children on a private plane. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈” That same day West was spotted with Irina Shayk. (Here’s everything we know about that.)

August 2021: On August 26, Kardashian appears at West’s third Donda listening event. While she had attended the first two with their children, this time sparked serious reconciliation rumors when she appeared to recreate her 2014 wedding with West in a full wedding gown and veil.

The questions surrounding their current relationship status are strengthened by reports that Kardashian is not planning to remove “West” from her legal name. However, sources tell People that the couple is not getting back together.

“The thing that’s important is it’s not at all about them getting back together or something like that,” a source told the publication. “It’s really just kind of this more holistic sense of love as a healing force.”

Previously, another source told People that the two are in a solid place as business partners and friends. “Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It’s always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together, though,” the source said. “Kim still appreciates Kanye’s business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out.”

October 2021: On October 6, Kardashian jokes about their split while hosting SNL. “I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs,” Kardashian began. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.”

She continued, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

November 2021: Following that stint on SNL, Kardashian is spotted on multiple outings with comedian Pete Davidson. Despite those relationship rumors, West revealed on November 4 that he wants his “wife” back. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off,” West said on the Drink Champs podcast, per People. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

He later added, “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want…us to be together.”

On November 6, Cosmo reported that Kanye West has unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram. According to Page Six, this is the second time he's done so this month.

As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm their relationship in late November, West continues to speak publically about his wish to reconcile. “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” West said during the charity event on November 24, per People. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason—I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic—but I’m here to change the narrative.”

While denouncing the narrative pushed by Keeping Up With the Kardashians networks Hulu and E!, West added, “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay…but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

According to People, West also shared that he’s moved into a house near his family, he feels he “needs to be back home.”

December 2021: Kardashian gives West a shout-out at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards while accepting the Fashion Icon Award. “To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world,” she said, per Bustle. “I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people, but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

On December 9, West calls for reconciliation once again. While performing the song “Runaway” at the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles, West sings the lyrics “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” before adding, “more specifically, Kimberly.” According to People, Kardashian is in the audience with eight-year-old North and six-year-old Saint.

However, on December 10, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian reportedly files to be declared legally single and to have her maiden name restored, officially dropping “West” from her legal name. If signed off by the judge, their marital status will be separated from issues of custody and divisions of assets and property.

On December 27, it's reported that Kanye West recently purchased a house directly across the street from the KKW Beauty founder. According to the Daily Mail, West pays $4.5 million for a “relatively modest” estate in Hidden Hills, which is near the mansion he and Kardashian owned before she bought out his half for $23 million in October.

West even reportedly pays $421,000 over the asking price for the home, which Dirt describes as “architecturally unremarkable,” with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a guest studio that has another room and bath attached to the garage.

2022

January 2022: A lot can change in a month. By January 2022, Kanye West is dating actor Julia Fox—a relationship Kardashian reportedly supports. However, despite West describing his relationship with his ex as “the best divorce ever,” things are starting to get a bit messy.

For one, West said that in a song that took shots at his ex as well as Davidson. "God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," West raps in “Eazy," according to People. He also throws shade at Kardashian's parenting skills. "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit," he raps. “Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door. What you think the point of really bein' rich for.”

He adds, "Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores. Rich ass kids, this ain't yo mama's house."

Around the same time as the song dropped on January 14, West was also complaining in interviews that he was not allowed to enter his ex's home to see his children. However, sources told People that these claims are “false” and Kardashian is simply setting “healthy boundaries” after a number of "recent unannounced visits" led to issues with her family, friends, and staff.

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," the source says, adding that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."

On January 15, however, West was spotted at his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party after sharing a live video claiming he wasn't given the address. “Ya’ll, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” West said, per BET. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”

After attending, West posted another video thanking Travis Scott for sharing the address and letting him in.

