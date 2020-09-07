Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are 'Doing Well' After Public Drama: She's 'Incredibly Patient'

Matt Baron/Shutterstock From left: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are continuing to work on their marriage.
A source tells PEOPLE that the couple is "doing well" following their very public drama earlier this summer as the rapper is now in a "better mental state."
"Kim and Kanye are doing well. Kanye is in a better mental state. Their marriage still needs work, but Kim is getting across to him. He is not shutting her out and wants to be with his family," says the insider.
Their marriage was publicly strained this summer after the rapper, 43, launched an unlikely bid for President of the United States in July and divulged deeply personal details about his family and relationship with Kardashian West, 39, on the campaign trail and online.
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West
His improbable campaign, which has multiple Republican ties, also comes amid a new cycle in his struggle with bipolar disorder.
"Kim continues to be incredibly patient and understanding about Kanye's desire to run for president," the source says. "She just wants to get through the next few months peacefully. She is kind of standing back while Kanye does whatever makes him happy."
The source adds that the parents and their four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and 15-month-old Psalm — were all in Atlanta, Georgia, "as a family" over the weekend for West's Sunday service.
Courtesy Yeezy Brand
The famous family has been spendings a lot of time together recently, as West continues to work on his music and presidential campaign.
Last month, the couple took a trip to Colorado after spending some time in the Dominican Republic with their children. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple wanted to "focus" on their marriage during the Dominican Republic trip.
"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source said. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."
Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children
While the KKW beauty mogul and their children continue to reside in Los Angeles, the "Stronger" rapper has relocated to Wyoming, where he works and recently reinstated his Sunday Service.
"She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming," a source previously told PEOPLE of Kardashian West. "He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about."
A few weeks ago, West flew back to L.A. because he "really missed the kids" and the family spent some quality time together at their Hidden Hills house.