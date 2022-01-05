Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce — what next for the billionaire couple?

(Evening Standard comp)

Reams have been written about love. Reams have been written about break-ups. To date, no artistic work has captured the specific heartache of a religious billionaire accustomed to getting all he wants in life yet failing to win back his wife. Happily — or rather, unhappily — said billionaire also happens to be a songwriter. Which is why, at some point in 2022, we can expect Kanye West to release Kimye Come Back To Ye, a follow up to Donda and a break-up album as heartfelt as Adele’s.

The 44 -year old rapper has made no secret of the regret he feels that Kim Kardashian, his wife of seven years, is determined to divorce, having last week filed to be legally single and have her maiden name restored. According to court documents, Kim, 41, has been attempting to terminate their marital status since February. “No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” the documents state. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. He has not responded to my request.”

Well, actually he has. Performing on stage recently, he begged her to “run right back to me”, one of many public declarations of love and regret that have done nothing to change Kim’s mind. The woman is not for turning.

As divorce seems certain, we look at what the (separate) future is likely to hold for the artists formerly known as Kimye.

We are family: The Kardashian-Wests (Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Update the CV

Kanye is one of the world’s bestselling music artists: 160 million records sold, 22 Grammy Awards and an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion (£1.4 billion). But that wasn’t enough: in 2011, he entered the fashion world with his debut collection, going on to launch blockbuster collaborations with Nike, Adidas and Gap. There’s also the small matter of his intent to run for US president in the 2024 elections. Even if getting back together with Kim remains out of his hands, 2022 will see Kanye faced with some tough choices: namely, should he lead the free world, or simply dress it? With the passing of his friend and collaborator, Virgil Abloh, rumours are swirling that Kanye might take over Abloh’s role as men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton. Fashion insiders doubt this — a slew of weird-looking Yeezy sneakers do not a couturier make — but watch this space.

Story continues

In terms of fame, talent and financial success, it’s hard to trump Kanye. But Kim has, via the unexpected route of academia, proving every naysayer wrong by passing her first Bar exam. It wasn’t easy, she failed it three times in two years, but she’s now on her way to becoming a qualified lawyer, following in the footsteps of her father, Robert. Does the Supreme Court beckon? If only she’d passed first time, she could have litigated in her own divorce.

Kimye no more: the couple are mid-divorce (Getty Images)

Love, actually

If a year is a long time in politics, it can feel a particularly long time in divorce, a period when loneliness can chip away at the soul and result in some chronically ill-judged decisions. In the pantheon of rebound relationships, there are good choices, bad choices and wholly inevitable choices. Pete Davidson is surely a piquant combination of all three. Good because he’s funny (he’s a host on Saturday Night Live, so he must be), bad because he’s a playa (anyone possessed of Big Dick Energy is surely a veritable Don Juan) and inevitable because if you stand still for long enough, it’s guaranteed that he’ll pop up at your left shoulder and tell you a dirty joke about the current administration: at least, we presume that was more or less how he laughed Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Kaia Gerber into bed.

Despite its unlikely nature, will #Pim’s 13-year age gap prove lucky? Pete spent his 28th birthday with Kim and Mama Kris, Kim has likewise visited Pete’s parents on Staten Island. The couple have been pictured wearing matching Skims (Kim’s shapewear brand), can marriage be far behind? Kanye, meanwhile, has been linked to 22-year-old model and influencer called Vinetria and spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox — though how either of them feel about dating someone so hell-bent on recoupling with his ex is unknown. Marriage is unlikely to be on the horizon for Kim and Kanye any time soon. 2022 will see more dating and lolz, but no rash entering into unions. They have their fortunes to protect.

Back in the game: Kim is rumoured t be dating SNL’s Pete Davidson (Kim Kardashian)

Money, money, money

By any standards, a barrister’s salary is generous. For Kim, it’s small change. She earns $1 million per Instagram post, and that’s before you factor in revenue from her Skims line and KKW Beauty cosmetics company. About that: it’ll likely be in line for for a name change, since Kim is keen to drop the “West” from her name. She might have an estimated £900 million fortune, but Kanye remains the wealthier of the two, claiming to be worth more than $3 billion (and attacking Forbes for underestimating this, saying “I’m not lye [sic] down and take it anymore”).

Bottom line: they’re not going to be squabbling over who gets the Sonos, though they may have difficulty carving up their $100 million real estate portfolio, $3.9 million car collection and the many, many cows they have on their Wyoming ranches. The biggest sticking point is their Calabasas home: Kim owns the land, but Kanye owns the house. As for who owns the $32,000 sink that took eight prototypes to get right, we’re guessing Kanye. May this vanity project not, um, sink their so-far-fairly amicable divorce.

Model behaviour: Vinetria is thought to be Kanye’s new girlfriend (Vinetria)

Family affair

Two months after Kim filed for divorce, Kanye requested joint physical and legal custody of their four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with both agreeing that neither should pay spousal support. So far, so chill. Behind the scenes, however, things are likely to be less smooth. Earlier in the year, Kim spoke of how Kanye’s religious leanings had led to a stricter parental approach than she herself would favour, adding: “He… had this epiphany of being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see. He’s very cautious about what we have in the house — we got rid of the TV in the kids’ room and removed make-up from North’s.”

It remains to be seen what the super-protective rapper will make of North’s recent TikTok escapades, in which she live-streamed footage from their home, including a clip of Kim relaxing in bed, without parental consent. Will 10 Hail Marys suffice, or will she be forced to endure that most egregious of punishments, a social media ban? Nor can Kanye be delighted with @kimandnorth, the TikTok account she shares with her mother. Kanye was famously vocal about his dislike of their kids appearing on KUWTK. That show may have stopped airing, but thanks to TikTok, any notion Kanye had of his kids enjoying a low-key, undocumented, off-grid childhood have gone up in smoke.

Power couple: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Getty Images)

Christmas karaoke?

Kanye would choose something from his own oeuvre, such as Lord, I Need You, one of many Kim-centred songs from album Donda. Kim’s? We are Never Ever Getting Back Together. (Like, ever).