Kim Kardashian just wore a head-to-toe look made out of tape... and we've got questions

Jade Biggs
·2 min read

It's absolutely no secret that Kim Kardashian is quite the statement-maker when it comes to her fashion choices. From that all-black-everything Balenciaga get-up at last year's Met Gala to her corseted (and we mean corseted) Mugler gown, and more recently this show-stealing pink catsuit, it seems there really is no look too far for the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. But, her latest outfit has got a lot of people talking, raising plenty of questions but mainly: 'How on earth did she use the bathroom in that look?'

ICYMI, yesterday Balenciaga held its Paris Fashion Week show, and all the familiar faces you'd expect to see were present, including Anna Wintour, Euphoria's Alexa Demie and Kim. Although the reality TV star turned business mogul kept a low profile while entering the event, inside she revealed a head-to-toe look made up completely of tape... yep, plastic tape.

But, of course, Kim being Kim, this wasn't any old tape, in fact it was Balenciaga tape – pretty fitting, considering she was at the Balenciaga show, right? Showing off her daring look, Kim looked as high-fashion as ever as almost every inch of her body was covered in the black and yellow tape, including her shoes and her handbag. She teamed the outfit with a pair of chic, black sunglasses, and kept her hair pulled back from her face in a slicked-back, wet look 'do.

Taking to her socials, Kim gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the outfit came together, sharing a video of how her team taped her up. "Getting ready for @BALENCIAGA," she captioned one photo, and a video captioned: "CAUTION ⚠️".

See photos of the full fit, here.

