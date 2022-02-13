Kim Kardashian Just Shared Sultry Gym Selfies And Fans Are All Commenting On The Same Thing

Jennifer Savin
·2 min read
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian - Instagram
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian - Instagram

It's been a full-on month for Kim Kardashian West due to her ongoing divorce with rapper Kanye West playing out publicly, with her ex continually posting about her on social media.

In case you missed it, one day West seems to be asking his ex (and God) for a reunion, saying he wants their family back together, the next he's criticising her for allowing their daughter North to have a TikTok account.

All in all, it's a lot... and so far Kardashian has largely maintained her silence over the whole thing, bar posting one very to-the-point statement about how she's the main provider for their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In her clapback just over a week ago, Kardashian wrote: 'Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.'

Photo credit: David Crotty - Getty Images
Photo credit: David Crotty - Getty Images

She added: 'Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.'

Now, fans are suggesting that Kardashian has posted another subtle statement about the end of 'Kimye', through her new gym selfies (one of which she shared on her Stories and the other on her main grid).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

In the pics, eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that alongside Kim's chosen caption – 'Chin up or the crown slips' – which very much suggests she's wanting to take the high road, she's also continuing to low-key show her support for Kanye. Why? As she's wearing Yeezy's in the snaps.

'Yasss in the Yeezys,' wrote one fan, while another said 'Back wearing Yeezys huh 🤨🤨🤨🤨'

Others were less on-board with her blink-and-you'll-miss-it shout out to Kanye though, with one person saying, 'Take off the Yeezys.' A further wrote, 'Take the YEEZYS OFF KIMBERLY'.

Maybe she just really likes the shoes?

