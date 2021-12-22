Kim Kardashian just responded to 'Kanye's way better' heckler

Kim Kardashian has very subtly responded to a heckler who shouted 'Kanye West's way better' at her during a date with Pete Davidson.

ICYMI, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted on a cinema date with new beau Pete earlier this week. Reports suggest they went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in Staten Island, New York, before going for dinner with his mum.

Later, a video clip went viral which showed a troll shouting 'Kanye's way better' at the pair as they walked past in masks - something which fans have branded 'rude' and 'disrespectful'.

Fan tells Kim Kardashian that “Kanye’s way better” as she leaves movie theater with Pete Davidson. pic.twitter.com/tjb5A67den — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2021

While Kim didn't respond to the heckle at the time, it appears the 41-year-old just took a stand in her own, super subtle way.

On Instagram Stories, she shared a quote which read, "Don't let the opinion of others dictate how you feel, there are billions of people in this world and they all will see you differently.

"Always remember your opinion of yourself matters the most, never judge yourself based on someone else's opinion of you. What people see in you is a reflection of them, the flaws they point out in you just shows on what basis they judge themselves.

"Just be who you are and live your life. Focus on your vision, not other people."

Photo credit: Instagram

Yes Kim! That's one way to tell a heckler their opinion doesn't matter to you.

