Kim Kardashian Just Responded to the "Famous" Phone Call Leak and DGAF

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just responded to the leaked video of Kanye West and Taylor Swift's call about his song "Famous."

Kim seems quite unbothered by this new video.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A recording of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's phone call about his song "Famous" leaked yesterday, and things have been a WILD ride since. Even though this drama is, like, four years old, Taylor's fans are clearly still not over it, and the Taylor/Kanye and Kim Kardashian rivalry is alive and well!

Since the phone call footage leaked, Taylor's fans have been claiming it shows that Taylor was telling the truth this whole time. After the song came out in 2016, Taylor spoke out, saying that she disapproved of the lyric that calls her a "bitch." Kim shot back, saying that Taylor pre-approved the song and was lying about it. Kim even shared some snippets of Kanye and Taylor's phone call on Snapchat, where we can hear Taylor saying, "I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice...Like the heads up is so nice."

But here's the twist: In the leaked call, it seems like Kanye and Taylor's conversation (and the clips that Kim shared on her Snapchat) was about his lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," because that's the only line that Kanye shares—"I made the bitch famous" is nowhere to be heard. However, the leaked video is only part of the call, so we don't know what else was said.

And while Taylor is pointedly liking Tumblr posts saying things like, "And that is how you let Karma take care of itself," and "everyone owes Taylor Swift an apology," it seems like Kim has a different take on the situation. Kim liked a tweet saying, "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now." It looks like Kim is maintaining that she and Kanye did nothing wrong and isn't bothered by the leaked footage.

Story continues

The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now pic.twitter.com/NO0b92Qvpo — kim (@kimkwestlegion) March 21, 2020

So I guess we're just going to have to wait and see if Kim or Taylor reacts to the leaked call in a bigger way....*grabs popcorn and settles in*

You Might Also Like