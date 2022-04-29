Kim Kardashian Just Made A 'Photoshop Confession' And It's So Awkward

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

So, let's start by saying that as far as Kardashian-Jenner photoshop stories go, we're not exactly thin on the ground... However, this is different. In a recent Instagram Story Kim Kardashian made a pretty big, and very bizarre 'photoshop confession', and it's all just so odd.

It all began back in January of this year when Kardashian posted a series of pictures of her daughter Chicago with Khloé's daughter True enjoying a day out at Disneyland.

While the whole post seemed pretty innocuous, things took a turn for the dramatic when fans began theorising that Kardashian had actually photoshopped True's face into the snaps, with lots of them saying something about the posts didn't look quite right (see below).

Now, things have all got even more weird.

In a lengthy Instagram Story posted late last night Kardashian made a 'photoshop confession' revealing, not only that fans' suspicions were actually correct, but also explaining why she photoshopped True into the picture and which one of the kids was actually in the shot.

'Okay guys I do have a photo shop confession while we are safe here in the circle in the truth,' she began.

'OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!

'The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!

'But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed.

'Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.

'It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!

'You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid.

'So thank you True for taking one for the team.

'I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mum questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time [sic].'

Obviously, there's quite a lot to unpack here. But where to start?

The whole thing was prompted by a recent flurry of Kardashian photoshop stories, which Kim has started responding to directly.

Earlier this week she posted a series of Instagram Stories after fans accused her of editing out her belly button in a recent post.

Meanwhile, just hours before the whole Stormi x True confession Kardashian was embroiled in an even messier photoshop saga, after a number of Instagram accounts claimed she had edited a picture with Pete Davidson to make his jaw appear smaller.

Kardashian also took to Instagram to deny this claim, posting a live version of the snap to prove nothing was edited.

However, the bad news is people just picked up on what they say is more evidence of editing after comparing the post to the live snap.

At this point this whole saga basically needs a spin-off show of its own, doesn't it?

