Kim Kardashian just made a hilarious (and slightly shady) comment about Travis and Kourtney's PDA

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

By now, we've seen Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker doing major PDA more times than we can count and, obviously, it's nice to see the long-time pals so happy together in their new relationship. There is, though, a lot of red carpet tongue... and apparently we're not the only ones who've noticed. Kim Kardashian recently made a hilarious but just *slightly* shady comment about Kravis's PDAing, and fans are loving it.

Today the very first episode of the Kardashian-Jenners new series The Kardashians airs on Hulu. In the episode, which is titled "Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground" (yikes), things get off to a running start, with Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live while Kourtney is at the start of her steamy new relationship with Travis Barker and Khloé is co-parenting with on-off partner Tristan Thompson.

In one scene Kim is discussing her upcoming SNL hosting gig - even revealing that she wants Kanye to be her musical act for the show - while the rest of the family offer up their thoughts and guidance. All except for one sister...

In the scene fans spotted that while these discussions were going on Kourtney and Travis were busy doing what they do best; some steamy background PDA.

Photo credit: Getty Images

After one viewer tweeted about the hilarious moment Kim got involved, retweeting the fan and adding her own thoughts.

"LOL @ the family discussing SNL and then there's @kourtneykardash and Travis tonguing each other down!!! Lmfao #TheKardashians," the original tweet read, to which Kim responded, "Always #TheKardashians."

Sure, people love that Kravis are happy, but they also love that Kim is so happy to laugh about their pretty frequent PDAing.

Story continues

You Might Also Like