Kim Kardashian just coined the next big beauty trend: 'snatural glam'

Kim Kardashian is a force to be reckoned with. Not only has the multi-hyphenate business mogul spearheaded many of this decade's biggest fashion trends (hi, hello, extra short crop top) but she, too, has been at the forefront of the ever-changing beauty trends.

From espresso makeup to tomato girl beauty, Kim and her team of professionals have managed to make headlines with her red-carpet glamour. And today we introduce to you the latest look, a trend she and her team are calling 'snatural glam'.

For a recent outing, Kim called upon industry legend, MUA Ash K Holm, whose roster of clientele includes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox, to name a few. Taking to Instagram to share said makeup look, Ash shared a grid post.



In the caption of her pic, Ash coined the trend "Snatural Glam". See what it entails below:

While a breakdown of the trend is yet to be provided by Ash, we're going to take it upon ourselves to explain – after all, the Cosmo Beauty Team do know their stuff... humble brag.

To our knowledge, 'snatural glam' is a mixture of snatched and natural makeup. Think: a subtle full face that can be worn from day to night. Transitional, if you will.

For this, we recommend bringing in the following makeup staples into your everyday routine. A medium to buildable coverage foundation, setting powder and a nude lip liner will elevate any look and ensure it'll last for hours on end. Just make sure to pack a lip and face top up to blot and reapply throughout.

Aside from the face beat, Ash teamed up with fellow Kardashian-Jenner glam squad member, Andrew Fitzsimons. The celebrity hairstylist has previously created some of the family's most renowned looks – including Khloë's recent Edna Mode bob – so, is it any surprise that his recent work (read: Kim's above sleek ponytail) has us gooped and gagged? Spoiler: The answer is no, no we're not surprised.

Powerhouses, the lot of 'em. 10s, 10s, 10s across the board.







