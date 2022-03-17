Kim Kardashian just brought back her super long wet-look hair extensions

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/@kimkardashian

If there’s one thing we can all say it’s about Kim Kardashiam, it’s that the reality star has a signature look. I mean, c’mon, she managed to walk the Met Gala red carpet as basically a silhouette and we all still knew it was her.

The thing is, once you figure out your signature look, you tend to stick with it. In recent months, for Kim, that’s been a go-to no makeup makeup look involving a nude lip, subtly contoured skin, groomed eyebrows and neutral eyeshadow tones.

Instead, she’s been letting her clothes do the talking. In her most recent Instagram post, Kim is sporting a monochrome head-to-toe moment. Not to mention, those super, super, suuuuper oversized sunnies she’s always sporting nowadays – we love to see you promoting proper eye sun protection, Kimmy.

But the lawyer-to-be has also given us another one of her epic beauty moments and it’s a good’un. In the pics, Kim is rocking super long hair extensions – but instead of sweeping them into a bouncy blowdry or straightening them, she’s rocking wet look curls.

In fact, this look is making me feel a bit nostalgic. Remember when everybody used Garnier Fructis mousse in year nine for wet-looking, crunchy curls? It’s giving me that – but in a really chic way, of course.

Her hair lies sleek and flat at the roots before tumbling into easy, breezy wavy curls and I’ve gotta say, this look makes for the perfect summer hair look.

Now if I could just dig out some scrunching jelly. And huge sunglasses, while I’m at it.

