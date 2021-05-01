Kim Kardashian Just Bleached Her Eyebrows — & Thinks They’re “Really Cute”
If you need proof of the transformational power of eyebrows, allow Kim Kardashian to provide a visual. You might think that you’d recognise the SKIMS founder and reality-show star by her other facial features, but when those black, sculpted arches disappear into her forehead — Kardashian is fully incognito.
On a recent photoshoot, Kardashian and her hair and makeup team got creative with the glam. “Guess what the set vibes are today?” Kardashian teased in an Instagram Story, wearing her black hair in pigtail braids with white dye painted across her eyebrows. The following slides revealed the bleached-out brows — which are definitely a vibe.
“It’s really cute, guys,” Kardashian narrated her selfie, showing fans the in-process look. “My bleached brows, I’m into it. Can’t wait to show you guys the final look.”
She didn’t just stop at her brows, though. Kardashian West’s onset hairstylist Jesus Guerrero added a matching platinum wig, which took the glam up a notch, making Kim fully unrecognisable. To finish, makeup artist Ariel Tejada gave her a winged smoky eye, lots of lashes, some blush, and a heavily-lined lip moment.
The transformation was short-lived — Kardashian West has already gone back to black hair and brows. But still, it’s fun to see models and celebrities try the whole bleached-brow aesthetic, whether it inspires us to try the bold look or just reminds us how important filled-in, face-framing brows are.
