Kim Kardashian Jokingly Fires Back After Being Left Out Of Family Christmas Video

Leaving Kim Kardashian out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan holiday video? How rude.

Over the weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice that the Skims founder was missing from an adorable Christmas-themed Instagram video starring her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

In the clip posted Sunday, each family member showed off their lip syncing skills to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” by taking turns singing the song’s lyrics in a series of solo shots.

“We couldn’t find kimberly,” Kylie quipped in the caption of the post despite the video being filmed in Kim’s house.

Of course, the second eldest Kardashian sister couldn’t let her siblings off the hook for overlooking her.

“Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!!” the 43-year-old wrote to apparently explain why she was M.I.A. The shape-wear mogul added, “Haterssss.”

Fans flocked to the video’s comment section to sound off about the famous family not including Kim.

“It’s not going to be iconic without Kimberly please reshoot [laughing faces],” one person wrote.

Another asked, “Has anyone found [Kim]? I’m worried.”

Someone else joked that Kim “was in the bathroom,” and that the family “could’ve waited.”

This year, Kim took on the role of hostess at her family’s annual holiday bash. She held the star-studded gathering at her Los Angeles home on Sunday, TMZ reports.

Just like everything Kim does, the holiday soiree had more than just a little flair.

In an Instagram video posted before the party, the fashionista gave fans a sneak peek of how she pulled out all the stops for the winter wonderland celebration.

In the clip, the law student showed a preview of the lavish decorations at her home, including her fake-snow coated yard where guests later took sleigh ridesand the dozens of festive Christmas trees that lined the hallways of her abode.

Despite her grand shindig, Kim insisted on social media that she took the sustainable route when it came to her gift giving this year.

“I just wanted to show you guys that I used Skims cotton fabric for my wrapping this year, and I’m gonna reuse it,” Kardashian said on Instagram Thursday, Marie Claire and New York magazine reported.

