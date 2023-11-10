Kim Kardashian Jokes She 'Wants People to Lie to Me' After North Bluntly Tells Her She Needs a Pimple Patch

The preteen holds no punches as she raids mom's makeup stash

Hulu North West touches Kim Kardashian's face as she gets glam

Kim Kardashian's daughter tells it like it is.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder, 43, is in the middle of glam when daughter North, 10, breezes into the room in search of lip gloss.

"Did you just step out of the '90s? How old are you? Oh my God, you look like a teenager."

As she walks past her toward the makeup, North comments, "You need a pimple patch, Mom."



"I need a pimple patch?" Kardashian asks, "Uh, rude!"

Looking at the camera, she then says, "I've been used to this kind of honesty my whole life. Sometimes, I just want people to lie to me and be nice."



Kim and North TikTok Kim Kardashian and daughter North

In addition to North, Kim shares Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and Saint, who turns 8 next month, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Earlier this month, North posed for her first-ever magazine cover for i-D and reflected on what is the best thing about being North West: playing basketball, going to Halloween Horror Nights and, well, "everything."

When asked how she would describe herself, North said, "The Best Ever," adding that basketball is a "lifestyle" for her, "not a hobby."

She also shared her future plans to take over her parents' businesses. "One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian poses with daughter North West

Earlier this season of the reality show, the mom of four admitted, "I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent."

"I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it by now, but everyone had a lot to say," she continued, referencing criticisms of her comments on struggling with time despite having household help.



"The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have," she leveled.

"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."

"The one thing that everyone has in common is just the amount of time that we have. I'm raising four kids and I split my time between my work, my family, my four kids and I want to make sure that my kids have 90% of that."

Read the original article on People.