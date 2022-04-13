Kim Kardashian on Her Extreme Commitment to Fashion: 'I Don't Care ... If I Have to Wear a Diaper'

Michelle Lee
·2 min read
Kim Kardashian attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club
Kim Kardashian attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Revolve

Kim Kardashian has no limits when it comes to style and will "literally wear" anything on a night out.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared her love of over-the-top fashion, telling DeGeneres: "I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care [for] how long — [even] if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom — I don't care what I have to do."

In the interview, Kardashian wore a one of her signature all-back ensembles: a full-length latex gown complete with a high neck and stilettos.

Kardashian, 41, then made it crystal clear she really wasn't joking about the diapers: "I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn't know how it worked so I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight," she said.

The Kardashians star has a long history of putting fashion over function, including her head-to-toe (including face!) full-body black Balenciaga look from the 2021 Met Gala.

MET Gala 2021 Kim Kardashian
MET Gala 2021 Kim Kardashian

Theo Wargo/Getty

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo from The Kardashians Premiere in L.A.

Kardashian has previously shared the ways in which her sense of style is showing itself when it comes to her oldest daughter. Most recently, 8-year-old North styled the family for their latest Vogue photo shoot.

"She walked out and was like 'this is so boring, I can't believe this is what we're going to wear. I'm going to dress everyone," Kardashian told DeGeneres, 64.

Kardashian also opened up about the family's new Hulu series The Kardashians, calling it "nerve-racking" to work with a new production team. This show is different than Keeping Up with the Kardashians in that it's "current and newsie," teased Kardashian.

This includes the behind-the-scenes footage of Kardashian preparing to host Saturday Night Live last October, when she first showed off her spark with now-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy Night Out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

For her opening monologue on SNL, she wore another head-to-toe Balenciaga look — this time in hot pink velvet, according to WWD.

Kim Kardashian SNL
Kim Kardashian SNL

SNL/Youtube

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Gave Her They SNL Costumes They Wore During Their First Kiss

Kardashian recently shared a photo of her style homage to Carmen Electra on Instagram. Posing against a blue marbled back drop, she wore a cream curve-hugging dress similar to the one the Baywatch star wore to the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

Carmen Electra, kim kardashian
Carmen Electra, kim kardashian

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I still have this dress I wore to the [the awards] 💋 @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it's flattering not a completion!," Electra wrote on Instagram. "I think it's cool 🤘🏼 shouting out love to the ladies always have !!!!!!!!"

