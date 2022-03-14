Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS SWIM

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is expanding with a swimwear line called SKIMS SWIM. The reality star took to social media to share the latest update about what first started as a shapewear brand.

"You asked, we listened," she captioned a series of Instagram photos from the upcoming swimwear line.

SKIMS SWIM may be what takes her company to the next level, especially financially. In January, SKIMS made headlines when it was revealed it double its value over the course of nine months.

"This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them," Kardashian said via email at the time.

Additionally, the brand is looking to grow in more ways than one. "We see an opportunity with Skims to create our own category in retail, just like how we believe Lululemon and Starbucks created their own categories in their respective areas," said Jens Grede, Kardashian’s business partner. "That’s really why we’re doing this, to make sure we’re best prepared for the future."

SKIMS SWIM drops on March 18 at 12 p.m. EST. Get a glimpse of the swimwear line below.