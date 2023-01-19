Kim Kardashian Inspires Ridiculous New Meme After Purchasing Pendant Worn By Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian at last year's Met Gala

Reports that Kim Kardashian has bought an extravagant pendant once worn by Princess Diana has generated a lot of conversation online.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that The Kardashians star was the new owner of the Attallah Cross, which was sold at an auction in London for £163,800.

Four bidders were apparently in competition for the amethyst cross, with the Sotheby’s auction house confirming that it was Kim who had won out in the end with a six-figure bid.

Given that last year Kim was famously pictured in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses at the Met Gala, people had plenty to say about the news.

And it didn’t take long for the reality-star-turned-legal-student’s latest purchase – and the ensuing backlash – to spark a new meme over on Twitter, where people began pondering what other iconic artefacts Kim might get her hands on in the future…

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has bought Lala Ri’s Paper Bag Dress for a reported $500,000 pic.twitter.com/OBDF4wvT3s — Dan Egg (@dan_egg) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Cheryl’s ‘Fight For This Love’ uniform for a rumoured $33,333. Historians are said to be furious that a precious piece of military history has been purchased by the TV personality. pic.twitter.com/70DUQW9vZr — Ben Johns (@ben_johns) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Hayley Croppers red coat for a staggering $1.4 billion pic.twitter.com/4HyMqoCJiR — Leevs x 🌻 (@HelloItsLevi) January 19, 2023

BREAKING:

Kim Kardashian has purchased Gemma Collins’ old maiden type of shoes from CBB17 pic.twitter.com/s9vQMPrvOP — iano (@iankardash_) January 18, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has bought @misterjoeblack's H&M dress for a reported $400,000 pic.twitter.com/2Y2fRIdvHr — Elle Rudd (@ElleRudd_) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Valentina’s red lace mask for $190k pic.twitter.com/ZBkpNMFqEt — jesse (@jessetd93) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Perrie’s iconic beige corset for $148,000 pic.twitter.com/6xNt7GJ2wQ — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Liz Truss’ iconic Jenga-style podium https://t.co/61Wm4T7FBspic.twitter.com/xFgR5GaDcg — fraser (@AFrazzledScot) January 18, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has just bought Hyacinth Bucket's white slimline telephone with last number redial facility pic.twitter.com/vQk6ETCO2Q — aliceestellebaker (@alicebakertweet) January 19, 2023

TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian has allegedly purchased Gemma Collins iconic dress. pic.twitter.com/cfgLmX414X — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Tara from Buffy’s ‘Once More, With Feeling’ dress for $278,000 pic.twitter.com/erBThBQpMa — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought M3gan’s pussybow for $240,000. pic.twitter.com/5vB0AFVx17 — Jonathon (@scottjok) January 19, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Kim Kardashian has purchased Jodie Marsh’s iconic “belt top” and “belt skirt” for an undisclosed fee pic.twitter.com/VeOGrOGp5l — Prinny Amy (@prinny316) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has reportedly paid $1.4 million for Tina Barrett's Scott Henshall dress which she wore to the Seeing Double movie premiere. The purchase has sparked outrage amongst fans of the S Club 7 star. pic.twitter.com/yy1c5LNX5G — I DON'T KNOW HER (@I_Dont_Know_Her) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Trinny Woodall’s first job outfit for $2.6bn pic.twitter.com/rr4f7xYMv4 — C. (@cstsher) January 19, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Michelle McManus’ single yellow feather earring from the Pop Idol 2 finale for a reported $75,000 and will debut the iconic piece at this year’s Met Gala pic.twitter.com/W9772JtVwV — Liam (@LiamLambrini) January 19, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Daniella Westbrook’s fake Burberry haul for a reported £500,000 at auction. pic.twitter.com/4v7Zj577Wz — Zak Maoui (@ZakMaoui) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Elvis Presley’s iconic accent (second hand from Austin Butler) #KimKardashianpic.twitter.com/DzyWQUwNsd — T (@trinawatters) January 18, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Georgia’s olive outfit from Angus Thongs and Perfect Snoggings for a reported $70000, historians are furious, arguing that this is a piece of history that should be kept in the Louvre for cultural preservation and not purchased by a reality star pic.twitter.com/ZWARQ9cCx0 — Blue (@bluealoud) January 19, 2023

🚨 Kim Kardashian has bought the chair that Heidi Montag used for her crying for the paps shoot pic.twitter.com/wuNZNDkNrE — j (@jcgregs) January 19, 2023

The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate.

Diana paired the item with a Catherine Walker dress as she attended the gala in support of Birthright, a charity working towards the protection of human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.

The cross was first bought from Garrard by businessman Naim Attallah in the 1980s, and through his friendship with Diana, Attallah was able to loan it to her on several occasions over a number of years.

It has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats.

Ahead of its sale, head of jewellery at Sotheby’s London Kristian Spofforth said: “Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.

“To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life.”

