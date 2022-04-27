Kim Kardashian Hilariously Proves She Didn't Use Photoshop on Pete Davidson's Face

Jennifer Machin
·1 min read

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy when she shared two photos in which she's getting cozy with Pete Davidson. While some were focused on how cute the photos are, others were convinced she altered her boyfriend's face using Photoshop. However, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to provide evidence denying those claims.

"OK guys, I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of truth," she began. "I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!" she wrote in the next slide, which included a screenshot of a Page Six article featuring two side by side photos of the SNL comedian's jaw. "Snatched to the point you guys thought I photoshopped it!!! [In] one pic, he's laughing in mid-convo! Wait, I did add a grainy filter, though."

Then, Kardashian shared the live version of the photo, in which the King of Staten Island star is seen getting closer to the KKW Beauty mogul for a kiss. "How do you photoshop a live photo?" she wrote. "Asking for a friend..."

From there, Kardashian did confess she previously photoshopped a photo. However, it was one with her youngest daughter, Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster. To maintain her recent pink and blue Instagram aesthetic, Kardashian edited Stormi out after Jenner revealed she "wasn't really feeling posting it at the moment." Instead, Kardashian included True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's daughter. "Thank you for joining my confessions," she concluded.

Swipe through the posts to see the photos Kardashian photoshopped versus the ones she didn't below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

