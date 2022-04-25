Kim Kardashian and All Her Kids Wore Matching PJs in Over the Top Easter Pics

Whitney Perry
·2 min read

Kim Kardashian took a break from Skims bodysuits this Easter to twin with her kids. 

On April 25, the mom of four posted a series of throwbacks from the recent holiday weekend. In the first shot, Kim and her brood—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—wear matching Easter pajamas featuring a pattern of cute yellow chicks and colorful eggs. Kim shoots the camera her signature pout while her children smile in various directions. It's pretty adorable, tbh.

But it's the third, fourth, and fifth pics that really showcase what a Kardashian-Jenner Easter party looks like. Across a sprawling table decorated with eggs and pink and white tulips, each place setting comes complete with a truly massive chocolate egg that is personalized with the attendee's name. It is unclear if the children's father, Kanye West, joined the festivities. 

In a couple of pics, various children from the Kardashian-Jenner clan were seen smiling with their grandma, Kris Jenner, and smashing their edible treats with wooden hammers, revealing even more chocolatey treats inside. The party appeared to be fully catered and also featured three pink and purple gumball machines, so it was basically every child's dream bash. 

Do you think these kid-friendly parties make up for all the beige and white home decor North hates so much? During a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on April 15, discussed her obsession with “monochromatic, minimalist” home decor, and why her kids are not fans.

It all comes down to keeping things zen—you know, when your not smashing chocolate eggs. “It's getting harder. It really is getting harder. But you have no other choice sometimes,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “That's why my house has to be really zen because life, as soon as I step outside, life outside of this house is not zen.”

While Kardashian noted that each of her children is allowed to decorate their rooms “whatever color, whatever theme” they want, which has resulted in some “wild” choices, she admits that they aren't necessarily fans of the rest of their home's vibe. 

“My kids probably hate me,” she joked before explaining that they like to use their home against her in arguments. “Like, North will say, ‘Your house is so ugly! It's all plain, it's all white!’ She thinks it really gets to me. I'm like, ‘It's your house too!’”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

