Kim Kardashian and Her New Blunt Bangs Met Meghan Markle's Mom

Kim Kardashian seems to have swapped her meme-worthy blunt bob for a fresh set of blunt bangs. The Skims founder unveiled her new chop at a charity gala over the weekend, where her fringe added intrigue to a sleek bun and all-black ensemble. For added drama, Kardashian cinched the waist of her skin-tight maxi dress with a black leather belt and layered on a chunky gold necklace to highlight the gown's elegant turtleneck.

Perhaps Kardashian's all-black ensemble was intended to contrast that of her mother, Kris Jenner, who arrived at the event in head-to-toe white festooned with feathers. But the two couldn't help but beam in pictures with Doria Ragland, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's mother, who stepped out in a sunny paisley print.

kim kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether the bangs are cut or clip-in. But Kim Kardashian famously loves to experiment with her look, and this is far from her first foray into bangs. In February, the reality star had me seriously considering a trip to the salon after debuting peekaboo bangs courtesy of her longtime stylist, Chris Appleton.

Originally Appeared on Glamour