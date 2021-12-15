Kim Kardashian Is 'Happy and Comfortable Being Single' amid Divorce from Kanye West: Sources

Kim Kardashian is ready for her marriage to Kanye West to be in the past.

The SKIMS founder, 41, "just wants to move forward with the divorce," a source tells PEOPLE.

"There is no way her marriage to Kanye will ever work. She did everything she could for her marriage to work. She is ready to move on," the source says. "She considers herself single. She focuses on her kids and work. She has so many things that she is grateful for."

According to the source, the rapper, 44, "still makes promises and pleas for her to take him back."

But the source adds, "She is very happy and comfortable being single."

Kardashian and West, who began dating in 2012 and wed in 2014, share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February.

A separate insider tells PEOPLE that Kardashian "realized a long time ago that this marriage will never work."

"She's really happy and in a great place again and it took a while to get there. She wants to go out and have fun and she finally feels light and free," the insider says. "This will be a huge weight lifted off her shoulder. She would never want to hurt Kanye."

Despite her requests to proceed forward with the divorce, Kardashian "still looks at them as a brand," according to the insider.

"They still have so many businesses tied together. She respects and values his opinion on things," the insider adds.

This month, Kardashian requested to be legally single and filed new documents to move the separation along. In her latest filing, she is seeking to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status.

"[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021," court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, stated. "[Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive."

Additionally, the documents said "the parties' marriage has irremediably broken down" and Kardashian "no longer desires to be married" to West.

"There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case," the filing declared.

But a source said West isn't "giving up without a fight," though Kardashian has recently moved on with Pete Davidson.

"Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the insider said. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back."

Recently, West made multiple public pleas to get his ex back. Among the latest included a recent performance of his song "Runaway" at the Free Larry Hoover concert, during which he dedicated the track to her.