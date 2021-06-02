Kim Kardashian hangs out with Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson amid cheating claims

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been photographed at a party with Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson, amid cheating speculation surrounding the basketball player.

Last month, Tristan came under fire when currently unverified claims suggested he had a sexual encounter with a woman that wasn't Khloe Kardashian in January. The woman also claimed Tristan said he was single at the time.

While Khloe hasn't directly addressed the rumours, she has since shared cryptic Instagram Stories, and been photographed without her engagement ring.

Since the allegations broke, Kendall Jenner has shown subtle support for Tristan, while Kim has also just been photographed with the 30-year-old - alongside Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis.

The picture was actually taken on April 16 for Kourtney's birthday festivities, which saw the Kardashian-Jenner sisters reunite for the glammest pic of all time:

Sorry but we need to know more about the Kim/Travis/Tristan pic. Were Kourtney and Khloe there? Did Tristan and Travis bond over their Kardashian relationships? That's a conversation we didn't see coming.

Kourtney and Travis confirmed their romance in January, and have been PDA central since then. Not only does he have two tattoos dedicated to her, but they've been all over the loved up Instagram pics, and have even said 'I love you' in the press.

Tristan and Khloe, meanwhile, revealed in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that they were trying for baby number two via surrogate, and wanted a sibling for daughter True Thompson.

