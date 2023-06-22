Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Reveal They're Both Members of the Mile-High Club

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber got extremely candid in the latest episode of Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom?

During a rapid-fire round of "spicy" NSFW questions, the longtime friends spilled all when it came to their sex lives.

Asked if she is part of the mile-high club, Bieber answered affirmatively, "Yes."

"Samesies," Kardashian said.

"I was gonna say I don't even need to ask you that," the Rhode founder replied.

Seemingly taking offense, Kardashian asked, "Why? Why do you not need to ask me that?"

"You own a plane."

"I thought you were just saying, like, 'Of course, you're a wh***,'" Kardashian joked.

The two also got real about other celebrities sliding into their DMs—an instance that Bieber says hasn't really happened to her.

"Honestly, I've looked. Even in the general ones, like, 'Does anybody hit me up and try to say anything strange?' People really don't," Bieber said. "That is the god's honest truth, is that I've never gotten a sneaky—even before I was married. I never had like a, 'Oh, this person. You'll never guess this person slid into my DMs.' I don't have a story on that. I 'm sure you do."

Kardashian explained that she has experienced the opposite. "A lot of people slide into my DMs. I 'm not gonna lie. A lot of inappropriate people," the Skims mogul said. "I just won't respond. Like, you live your life. But, I'll tell you a few."

Leaning towards Bieber, Kardashian covered her hand with her mouth while whispering. "Wow, that's bold," Bieber said when she finished.

"Beyond," Kardashian responded.

