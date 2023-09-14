Kim Kardashian Had To Have Bathed Her XL Nails and Blush Brush in Strawberry Milk Powder

In New York, you can always expect A-listers to show up and show out and the KarJenner gang is on that rolling list. Kim Kardashian is undeniably a vision of glamour, but for her recent appearance in New York City, she was a beautiful pitcher of strawberry milk from head to toe. And for those who missed it, her XL nails are back, drenched in the creamy, pinky hue.

Kimmy stepped out into the NYC streets for the celeb-covered Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Gala. She donned a body-hugging, high-neck and long-sleeved Balenciaga gown in a glittery baby pink shade styled by Dani Levi. To elevate the shimmer of the dress even further, Levi added pink-hued Lorraine Schwartz diamonds to complement her sparkly look.

Her bed-head strands were styled by her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who gave her soft mermaid waves, complete with a "buss down" deep middle part. Because her makeup and dress made their own separate but unison statements, Kim's glam was kept softly monochromatic — done by Ariel Tejada, who served the KarJenner sister with a fierce beat with a bright pink blush, brushed underneath her eyes for a high-glam brightening appearance, topped off with her signature lashes and glossy, flesh-toned lips.

Kim Truong, the manicurist whom the reality star has worked most with, recently gave her XL tips in a strawberry milk shade. As we know that Kimmy likes to keep her nails short, we're sure these are press-on nails, but nevertheless, we're in love with the outcome.