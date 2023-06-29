Kim Kardashian Is Grateful Paris Robbery Happened to Her Because 'It Would F---' Her Sisters 'Up for Life'

As Kim Kardashian reflected on being held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel in 2016, mom Kris Jenner told her, "I don't know anyone who could've handled what you did"

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery may have been a harrowing experience, but she's still glad it happened to her and nobody else.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, Kim and mom Kris Jenner spoke about the challenges of their fame and the difficult moments they've had to endure along the way. One of those moments included Kim's 2016 robbery where she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel.

"Do you remember when you were robbed in Paris?" Kris, 67, asked her daughter. "And you were tied up and thrown into a bathtub and the trauma of that? And I remember you said, 'Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive and it wouldn't had happened the same way,' but you handled every situation."

Kim, 42, was in full agreement, admitting, "When it was done, I was just like, thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f--- them up for life."

Emphasizing Kim's strength once more, Kris said through tears: "I don't know anyone who could've handled what you did. I'm so proud of you, every single day, for the way that you live your life. I wish everybody knew how beautiful and delicious your heart is and they would never say one bad thing about you."

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty Kim Kardashian (left) and Kris Jenner

Related: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Hasn’t Bought Jewelry Since 2016 Paris Robbery: ‘I Was Ready to Give It Up’

In a confessional, the mom of six added, "When my kids are in pain, I'm in pain. When my kids hurt, I hurt, and I never know what I'm gonna wake up to. It could be greatest day in the world and feeling so blessed to be alive or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can't control."

Recognizing her mom's recent and ongoing guilt about the family's fame, Kim reassured her that she, as well as her sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, opted for this life.

"Thank you, but you live in this guilt, saying 'I wish I didn't help my kids get famous.' You can't live like that. This is also our journeys, and we wanted this and you just helped us fulfill our dreams and what our potential is," the SKIMS founder said. "Life is about hardships and how you get through them and we know how to get through them. It's the one thing we do."

She continued, "The Kardashians, we don’t stoop to anyone’s level and we get through things, and we get through it together. Thank God we have each other, thank God we have that support system, that is what I base a lot of my sanity on."

In a confessional, Kim said she strongly believes everything that has happened to her was meant for a reason.

"This past year really has been wild for our family but all of this is a part of our journey," she said. "God makes no mistakes. All of this is happening for us, for the lessons we have to learn here on this planet."

Story continues

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kris Jenner with daughters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Related: Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian West's Paris Heist

On Oct. 3, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.

Kim opened up about the ordeal for the first time in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," she told her sisters in the episode. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'" she continued. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm f-----. There's no way out."

To escape, a source told PEOPLE that Kim "managed to squeeze her hands out" of the plastic ties around her wrists "by wriggling her hands." A second source told PEOPLE that she "screamed from the balcony" for help after breaking free.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017, Kim explained in detail how the Paris robbery completely changed her outlook on life.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Kim Kardashian

Kim also opened up about the robbery during last week's Kardashians episode, revealing that she hasn’t bought new jewelry in seven years and the experience changed the way she saw material items.

“After I was robbed in Paris, I haven’t bought jewelry,” she admitted. “I haven’t really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me — I didn’t know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was — I was ready to give it up.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.