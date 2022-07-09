Kim Kardashian Glows Bright in a White Bikini During Trip to Turks & Caicos

Giovana Gelhoren
·3 min read
Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Kim Kardashian slips into a white bikini and crop top as she cools down in the sea during an idyllic getaway to Turks and Caicos. The reality star was seen relaxing on the sand and cooling off in the pristine blue ocean as she enjoyed some time on the beach. Kim showed off her slimmer figure in a stunning white bikini that showed off her curves and topped it with a white crop top emblazoned with the words THE INCREDIBLE.
BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian has been soaking up the sun.

On a trip to Turks & Caicos last week, the SKIMS founder, 41, was seen hitting the beach in a white, figure-flattering bikini.

Kardashian was also seen in a crop top with the words "The Incredible" on it before removing it to wear the two-piece. The mom of four was photographed by a friend who kept the mogul laughing between snaps, Page Six reports.

After her Caribbean trip, the reality star traveled to Paris, where she walked in the Balenciaga fashion show on Wednesday alongside Nicole KidmanDua Lipa, Christine Quinn, and supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Kardashian called walking in her first Paris Fashion show "a dream come true" on her Instagram stories. A long-time collaborator of the brand, the reality star has been dressing as a Balenciaga Barbie all summer in second-skin looks from the brand. She hit the catwalk in a plunging, black gown with built-in gloves.

North West and Kim Kardashian
North West and Kim Kardashian

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The next day, The Kardashians star attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show with her oldest daughter North West, 9.

The mother-daughter duo sported matching silver nose ring chains and accessories, and twinned in black and gray pinstriped outfits: North in a vest and skirt combo while her mom opted for a maxi dress.

Kardashian and North also wore the same black oval sunglasses to round out their looks.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

After the show, Kardashian posted a series of photos and a video to celebrate the event. "So proud of my sweet friend @olivier_rousteing for designing this couture collection for @jeanpaulgaultier I couldn't be more proud!" she wrote.

"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," the SKKN BY KIM founder wrote.

In the video, North was seen holding up the sign as she looked directly at the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum explained in the caption, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂."

Kardashian recently opened up to Allure that when it comes to her appearance and aging, she's "at peace" with not being perfect.

"I hate my hands — they're wrinkly and gross," Kardashian shared in the Allure cover interview. "But I've lived life and I've changed so many diapers with these hands and I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm okay with them. [Getting older] doesn't mean that I won't strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, my health is more important than anything else.'"

But even though she knows the aging process is natural, it doesn't mean that she won't do everything in her power to look and feel young for as long as she can. "It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful," she added.

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," she said. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

