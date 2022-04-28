Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional After Kanye West Retrieves Her 2007 Sex Tape From Ray J for Her

Kanye West may have been harrassing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson online for the past few months, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, we see how Ye would do just about anything for the reality star.

Filmed before her Saturday Night Live debut back in October 2021, the episode features Kardashian calling Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to her room for an urgent meeting. "When she calls and asks me to come to her room, which is right down the hall instead of running to my room like she would normally do, I can tell something is about to go down," Jenner said. When her momager and sister arrive, Ye appears and seems to have just arrived in New York City.

Gathering all her close friends and family in the living room of her suite, Kardashian tries not to tear up and says, "So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning. I wanna show you guys what he got me." The SKIMS founder takes out a black suitcase and opens it in front of everyone. "He got me all of the sex tape back. He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back."

In the first episode, we find out that Kardshian's 2007 sex tape almost resurfaced, which her son came across on a game app. Almost taking legal action, Kardashian's stress and axiety were relieved thanks to her now ex-husband retrieving the footage from her ex-boyfriend Ray J.

Ye did not disclose how he managed to get his hands on the tape. However, all that matters to Kardashian is for her to be able to shield their children from the scandal as much as they can. "If I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to [protect our kids], that is just the most important thing to me and I’m just so emotional because of it," she expressed.