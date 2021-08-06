Kim Kardashian 'Focused on Co-Parenting' as She Reunites with Kanye West at Donda Event: Source

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to prioritize her kids amid her divorce from Kanye West, traveling to Atlanta with them this week so they could attend his second Donda listening party.

"Kanye is in complete work mode right now," a source tells PEOPLE of the artist, who has reportedly been living at the Mercedes Benz Stadium while he works on his forthcoming tenth studio album. "He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, has been flying her and West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad, the source says.

"It's very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye," the source adds. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

John Shearer/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

The pair's children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — joined Kardashian at Thursday's listening event. In a video posted by Kardashian, West, 44, was seen floating above a crowd as lights illuminated him from below.

Kardashian previously attended West's first Donda listening event in Atlanta with their children and her sister Khloé Kardashian last month.

Following a tumultuous period in their marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Leave K. West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

During the series finale of KUWTK that aired in June, the star shed some light on what went wrong in their relationship.

"I never thought I was lonely ... I always thought that's totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state," she said. "And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that, and then after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.'"

"I thought, 'Oh my God, that's when we're getting along the best' — but then that is sad to me, and that's not what I want," she continued. "I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day ... the little things are what I don't have."

Post-split, Kardashian and West have come together as co-parents and "have been spending time together as a family," a source recently told PEOPLE.

West is currently dating Irina Shayk; the two were first spotted together celebrating his birthday in France in June. A source told PEOPLE Kardashian "is fine with Kanye dating," and that "she just wants him to be happy."