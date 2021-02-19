Kim Kardashian Has Filed for Divorce From Kanye West

From Marie Claire

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially ending their marriage after six years together. Kardashian was the one to formally file for divorce, according to TMZ. The outlet described the divorce as amicable, writing that Kardashian "is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids."

Multiple sources told TMZ that West is fine with the joint custody arrangement and that the couple has a prenup, which neither are contesting. The sources additionally told TMZ that Kardashian and West "are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement."

The split comes a month and a half after Page Six reported on January 5 that divorce was "imminent" for West and Kardashian and that Kardashian was in settlement talks with her lawyer. And it comes weeks after E!, Entertainment Tonight, and People reported in December that West and Kardashian were living separate lives. "Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," E!'s source said.

ET's source said that Kardashian hadn't decided whether or not to stay in the marriage in early December. "Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions," the source said.

The source added that Kardashian believes West "needs to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else," and "feels that the most important thing to recognize before making any choice is realizing what’s best for the kids, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order."

It also comes roughly six months after People, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly reported in July that the couple had been discussing separating.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on July 23 that "Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce. The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now. Kim and Kanye are no stranger to fighting for their love and one another but they want to be at a place where things are amicable and easy so they can co-parent."

People was told by multiple sources on July 22 that West and Kardashian had been discussing separation "for some time." One source told the outlet that their "divorce had been in the process for several weeks."

A second source said, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over."

E!, meanwhile, reported on July 22 that the two had been "spending time apart for now."

"[Kim] is still in Los Angeles and [Kanye] is staying in Wyoming," its sourc said. "He hasn't seen the kids in a week. Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help [for his bipolar disorder] and he is refusing it. She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."

Its source said that Kardashian's sister Kourtney had been taking care of North West and Saint West while Kardashian dealt with the situation with West. The couple's two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, are also being protected from it. "Kim doesn't want the kids knowing an ounce of this situation or seeing their dad in that light," that source said.

