Kim Kardashian fans are all making the same joke about her bizarre new Instagram post

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian - Instagram

Kim Kardashian has baffled fans with her latest seemingly bizarre Instagram post, and fans are all making the same joke in response.



We're pretty used to seeing cryptic captions and Instagram Story text posts from the SKIMS founder, but her latest grid post as of 29 April has surprised followers by appearing *slightly* out of character. Plus, fans have all been busy making the same sarcastic reference to another Kardashian-Jenner sister, and it's pretty spot on.

The post in question sees Kim sharing a very Tumblr-esque grid pic consisting of a pink screen on a blue sky background, with handwritten text reading, "we will never be this young again." I mean, she's not wrong, right?

Kim captioned the inspo post with a very 2012-vibes, "Live Life To The Fullest 💕," and fans are all laughing about the unexpected message from Kim, namely because it reminds them of Kourtney Kardashian's famous, "My vibe right now is just living life" line.



One fan commented, writing, "her vibe right now is just living life." Meanwhile, another agreed, also joking, "the vibe right now is just living life ✨." Anyone else read that in Kourtney's exact voice?

ICYMI, 2021 saw Kourtney going viral on TikTok via a compilation of her famous "living life" lines from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And, yep, it's not something fans have forgotten quickly.

As for Kim's latest pic, other fans joked that "Kim is in her 'live laugh love' era," while some suggested that the post seemed to be similar to Khloé Kardashian's usual style. So, who knows, maybe Kim's taking inspo from both of her sisters here?

Some much-needed weekend motivation, eh?

