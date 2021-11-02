Kim Kardashian fans are discussing whether Pete Davidson can be seen in her latest post

Photo credit: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are possibly the last two people we would have expected to hear dating rumours about but, frankly, we love the pairing. Following their appearance on SNL together the duo were recently seen out together prompting the speculation. Well, now the sleuthing has gone a step further, with fans now discussing whether Pete can be seen in the background of Kim's latest Instagram post.

Rumours about Pete and Kim dating began after they appeared on US comedy show Saturday Night Live together, even sharing a little kiss as part of a skit. Following this, they were pictured at a theme park holding hands on a rollercoaster in what looked very much like a double date with Travis and Kourtney.

Photo credit: Saturday Night Live

However, our hearts were broken when a source close to Kim told PEOPLE that, unfortunately, the hand-holding pictures aren't what they look like. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the insider said, "It's just friends hanging out."

And yet... this has not stopped fans from speculating that there may be more going on here. Especially since their fellow double daters, Kourtney and Travis, were also just friends right up until they weren't, and we all know how that turned out.

Over the weekend Kim shared a series of pictures of herself in her Halloween costume - a reflective silver space cowboy outfit, and it didn't take long for people to start searching for Pete in the costume's reflection.

Commenting on the series of images on Twitter one fan wrote, "i’m really tryna see if pete is in the reflection," while another agreed, "Lmao plsss I was doing the same thing," while others left tongue-in-cheek remarks on how good a photographer Pete Davison is.

We're not really sure you can see much of *anything* in the costume reflection, but it's definitely an A* for effort.

You Might Also Like