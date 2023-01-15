Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'

Angela Andaloro
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her daughter Chicago West on her very special day!

In honor of Chicago's 5th birthday on Sunday, the SKIMS founder honored her little girl on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching onesies while striking adorable poses from their bed.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" she added.

Joining the celebration, Kris Jenner also posted a sweet tribute to her granddaughter, gushing over her in the Instagram caption.

Alongside a series of pictures of Chicago, Jenner, 67, and their other family members throughout the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!!"

"You are our little doll who lights up every room. You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo ❤️🙏😍🥰🥳🎂🎁🎈 @kimkardashian."

Along with Chicago, The Kardashians star shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, and daughter North, 9, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Last month, the mom of four shared some sweet selfies on Instagram featuring Chicago and Saint. The first snap shows Chicago with her arms wrapped around her mom's neck, while both Kardashian and Saint make kissy faces. Saint hides behind Kardashian's shoulder for the cute black-and-white selfie.

A second selfie features Chicago and The Kardashians star making grimacing faces at the camera, while the last picture in the Instagram carousel shows the mother-daughter duo with smiles while Saint keeps a straight face.

"My bb's," Kardashian captioned her post, on which sister Khloé Kardashian dropped two heart emojis.

Chicago's also been enjoying some sweet moments on TikTok with big sister North, who transformed the little one into her mini-me in a recent video.

"Turning my sister into me," she captioned the video, which begins with Chicago popping into a doorway wearing a Batgirl costume with checkered Vans slide-on shoes.

Chicago then disappears back into the doorway and reemerges in a North-inspired outfit: a black graphic tee, paired with black printed shorts and black sunglasses. She jumps around excitedly, showing off her new look.

