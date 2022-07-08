Kim Kardashian Explains Why North West Held Up 'Stop' Sign At Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian wasted no time in explaining North West’s recent protest at a Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

The eldest child of the reality star and rapper Kanye West held up a “stop” sign she’d written herself while sitting front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” Kardashian said on her Instagram account Thursday.

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂”

Kardashian included a video that showed her daughter holding the sign in a slideshow of photos she posted, which you can click through below:

While photographers didn’t capture North holding the sign, you can see her with a piece of paper in the photo below.

It’s not clear if her stunt got a real-time reaction out of the star-studded “frow” around her, which included her mom; Vogue editor-in-chief-Anna Wintour; Kardashian family member Cici Bussey; her grandmother, Kris Jenner; and Jenner’s longtime love, Corey Gamble.

Blink three times if you want to go back to Calabasas, North.

Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, North West, Cici Bussey, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fall/winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images)

The Skkn founder added that despite what it looked like, her 9-year-old was, in fact, having a good time.

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian’s friends couldn’t get enough of North. Longtime Kardashian family friend Sarah Howard wrote on Instagram that “North is a WHOLE VIBE.” Sara Foster added, “North for president.”

North also spoke to photographers a separate time on the Paris trip, asking paparazzi, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week on July 5 in Paris, France. (Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week on July 5 in Paris, France. (Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty Images)

North seemingly loves fashion, as Kardashian has spoken about her daughter’s affinity for all things makeup, and her desire to critique her mom’s outfits.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian revealed at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference in March.

She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” she explained. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

